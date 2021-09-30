Daniel E. Ecenrode, 77, of Ephrata, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Daniel M. and Geraldine Mellinger Ecenrode. Daniel was the loving husband of Lois M. Sangrey Ecenrode and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary earlier this month.
For 38 years Daniel worked as a foreman for Armstrong and later worked for Enterprise as a driver. A veteran, he proudly served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, camping and spending time with his beloved dogs. Daniel was known for his kindness and was always making friends and helping his neighbors wherever help was needed.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Lois, are two daughters, Karen wife of Kurt Shreiner, of Lititz, Donna M. wife of Jason Rinaldo, of Silver Spring, MD, five grandchildren, Danielle (Shreiner) Fouad, Cole and Gage Shreiner, Nicholas and Anthony Rinaldo, and two great-grandchildren, Lionel and Isabell Fouad. Preceding him in death is a sister, Gerry Dornes.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Daniel's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Monday October 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring can send memorial contributions to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125 Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.