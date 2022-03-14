Daniel E. Beiler, age 83, of 1531 Georgetown Road, Christiana, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at home. He was the husband of the late Lizzie B. Fisher Beiler who died September 24, 2018. Born in Bird in Hand, he was the son of the late Menno S. and Lizzie Esh Beiler. Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by 11 children: Mary F. wife of Daniel F. Fisher of Oxford, Aaron F. Beiler at home, Daniel F. husband of Linda Glick Beiler of Drumore, Menno F. husband of Anna Mary Beiler Beiler of Christiana, Benuel F. husband of Anna Fisher Beiler of Drumore, Elmer F. husband of Katie Ann King Beiler of Christiana, Reuben F. husband of Ruth Fisher Beiler of Paradise, Sara F. wife of the late Elmer G. Stoltzfus of Drumore, Barbie F. wife of Benjamin K. Blank of New Providence, Ephraim F. Beiler at home, Lizzie F. wife of Aaron L. Glick of Kinzers, 77 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Aaron E. Beiler of Christiana, Ben S. husband of Sarah Fisher Beiler of Quarryville, Ephraim E. Beiler of Leola, Menno S. husband of Miriam Fisher Beiler of KY, Katie E. wife of Stephen Stoltzfus of Kirkwood, Enos E. husband of Anna Mary Beiler Beiler of Allenwood, PA. He was preceded in death by 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 1531 Georgetown Road, Christiana, TODAY, Monday, March 14, at 9 a.m. EST with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »