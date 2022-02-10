Daniel “Dan” Delmonto, 63, after a lengthy battle with cancer, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Born in Buffalo, NY, Daniel was the son of the late Donato J. and Patricia Avey Delmonto and the husband of RoxAnn E. Houser Delmonto for 33 years.
He graduated from Northwood University in Midland, MI and his first job after graduation was with Cash & Carry Parts, Lancaster and then 10 years with Firestone/ Bridgestone in Lancaster and Philadelphia. They bought Colonial News, a family-owned newsstand on Columbia Avenue, and operated it for 23 years. Most recently he worked for QVC and Creative Design Custom Cabinetry.
Dan enjoyed golfing, hanging with his sisters, Buffalo Bills, driving fast cars of which Alfa Romeos were his favorite, reading and gardening.
In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by his son, Corey E. Delmonto of Austin, TX, sisters, Donna (Wayne) Kusmierczyk of Alexandria, LA and Barb (John) Tagliaferro of Boston, NY, nephews, Craig, Nicholas and Tyler.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dan’s Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masks are required during the service.
Memorial contributions in Dan’s name may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 and Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
