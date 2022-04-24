Daniel D. Jury, 90, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (Lancaster). Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ray and Mollie (Eager) Jury. Dan was the husband of the late Jean (Darrenkamp) Jury who passed away on December 26, 2018.
Dan was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School class of 1949. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dan worked at Olmstead Air Force base and later the New Cumberland Army Depot.
Dan is survived by a nephew, Donald McIlvenna, husband of Ruth of Lititz, and a niece Patty Zimmerman of Fort Pierce, FL.
A private graveside service will be held in Mount Joy Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
