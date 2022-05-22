Daniel D. Davis

Daniel DeWayne Davis, age 64, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and siblings. He was born February 14, 1958 to the late Carlyle and Nelva Davis in Kenton, Ohio.
Daniel was devoted to God and would wake up early in the morning to spend time in the Word. He loved the Lord and played the piano, mandolin, and drum in worship to Jesus. Daniel was a faithful and involved member at Crossway Church of Lancaster. He was a loving and kind husband, father, and brother. He enjoyed traveling and loved riding on his motorcycle. One of his favorite pastimes was bicycling, and he loved riding tandem with his wife. He worked at Philhaven for more than 30 years where he was a loved and respected therapist.
He is survived by his wife (Carol), and his four daughters and their husbands, Elizabeth (Vladimir) Mashkov, Catherine (Jolziah) Oxley, Ahna (Gideon) Fisher, Abigail (Brandon) Strosser; two grandchildren; and three siblings, Christine (Doyle) Hartman, Christopher (Valerie) Davis, and Jeanette Davis.
A funeral service will be held at Crossway Church of Lancaster, 318 Barbara St., Millersville, PA on Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at 4:30PM. A viewing will be held at the same location from 3:30PM until the time of the service. There will be a private burial for family at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Global Media Outreach in honor of Daniel's heart for outreach. Furman's Leola