Daniel C. Wimmer, 51, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to Manfred Wimmer and the late Noreen (Burkhart) Wimmer.
A graduate of Columbia High School, Dan worked at Dana Incorporated, New Holland Machinery, York Harley Davidson and lastly at Alcoa/Arconic in Lancaster.
He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and also followed the Penguins. Dan loved music, playing the guitar, and hanging out with friends. He will be remembered as a great son, brother, uncle, and friend.
Dan leaves behind his father Manfred of West Jefferson, NC; his brother Todd (Margaret) Wimmer; nephews David (Hannah) and Matthew (Cherrymae) Wimmer; multiple great- nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends.
A memorial service will take place 10:30 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park beside his mother and grandparents. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com