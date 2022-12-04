Daniel Calvin Leer, age 71, of Elizabethtown, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was born on March 31, 1951 in Gettysburg, to the late Donald C. and June (McVey) Leer Shook.
On May 22, 1971, Dan married Jacqueline K. (Tribby) Leer and together they were parents of two children. Surviving in addition to his wife, Jacqueline are son, Dustin C. Leer, husband of Amie of Mount Joy and daughter, Amanda E. McGinnis, wife of Ryan of Mountville; four grandchildren, Dalton Leer and Finnigan, Sullivan, and Edith McGinnis; and two sisters, Charlotte Leer, wife of Mark Hughes of Elizabethtown and Margaret Hicks, wife of Daniel of Sweetwater, NJ. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Leer.
Dan graduated from Bermudian Springs High School and later received his Associates degree in Dairy Science from Alfred State College. He was the owner and operator of Dan Leer Hoof Trimming as well as a member and past president of the Hoof Trimmers Association. Dan loved the Lord and sought to serve and honor Him in many ways as a member of Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy.
A celebration of life service honoring Dan's life will be held at Calvary Bible Church, 629 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at a luncheon at the church following the service. All are welcome to the graveside service on Friday at 10 AM at Sunnyside Cemetery, 88 Sunnyside Cemetery Road, York Springs, PA 17372.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church Building Fund (address above).