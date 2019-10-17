Daniel C. "Trapper" Adams, 70, of Quarryville, entered into rest unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Oakwood, MD, he was the son of the late Paul M. and Lucille (Sheets) Adams. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Lena (Leed) Adams.
Trapper did many things throughout his life and was known as a "Jack-of-all-trades." He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing in Lewes, DE, and trapping. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 3 children: Mike, husband of Marjorie Leed; Danielle, wife of Robert Charles; and Travis Adams, companion of Emily Long; 4 grandchildren; and a great-grandson. Also surviving are 6 brothers and a sister. He was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.
Funeral services will take place at New Providence Baptist Church, 2411 Beaver Valley Pike, New Providence on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the New Providence Church of God Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to the Trapper Adams Memorial Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 1 South Church Street, Quarryvillle, PA 17566 to help with final expenses. Online guestbook at