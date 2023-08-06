Daniel C. Herr, 76, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 30, 2023, surrounded by family. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Richard F. and Sara Clements Herr and adoptive mother, Alice Beck Herr. Dan was the husband of Caroline Dean Herr with whom he shared a loving and devoted marriage for 55 years.
A 1964 graduate of Lancaster Country Day School, he received his undergraduate degree from Amherst College, and a Juris Doctor and Masters of Regional Planning from the University of North Carolina.
For 39 years Dan served the Lancaster community as an attorney at Herr & Low law firm where he was managing partner. He enjoyed visiting people in their homes, listening for their needs and counseling them in estate planning matters. In 2017, he received the Lancaster Bar Association's Louise Gatling Herr Memorial Award.
He was a long-time member of the Christian Science Church in Lancaster, serving in many capacities. Dan was the first Board President of the Lancaster Farmland Trust, served as a Supervisor of Strasburg Township from 1992-2004, served on the L-S Recreation Commission, the boards of Crystal Lake Camps, the Fulton Theatre Foundation, and the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra.
Dan enjoyed the theater, gardening, and traveling with his wife, reading, classical music, sketching, and in his retirement, watercolor painting. He was a lifelong tinkerer and problem-solver. His favorite trips were to visit his sons' families.
Dan is cherished by his wife, Caroline, his sons, Alexander F. Herr (Amanda C.), Edina, MN, and son, Andrew D. Herr (Aran V. Nulty), Denver, CO, a brother, Jim Herr (Cindy), Lancaster, PA, and sister, Lois E. Herr, Arlington, VA, and five grandchildren: Emma and Josephine Herr and Ajax, Lola and Nell Nulty Herr. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Herr in 2009.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dan's Memorial Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive guests at The Groffs from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. A live webcast of the service starting at 2:30 p.m. can be found at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6359357739
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to First Church of Christ, Scientist, Lancaster, 200 W. Lemon Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, 48 N. Christian Street, Suite #200, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Online condolences may be shared on Dan's Memorial Page at: