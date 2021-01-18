Daniel B. Wert, 85, a resident of Maple Farms, Akron, formerly of Terre Hill, died at the home on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
He was the husband of the late Velma M. Gehman Wert who died in 2015. Born in Robinson Twp., Berks County, he was the son of the late Daniel B. and Lena Hoffert Wert.
Daniel retired from the Bollman Hat Co. in 1996 after 40 plus years of employment. He as a member of the St. John Center UCC in East Earl. Daniel enjoyed spending time with his family, jigsaw puzzles, antique cars, following the Phillies, and was an avid bird watcher.
Surviving is a son, Alan D. husband of Carol L. (Bollinger) Wert of Wales, UK; a daughter, Lucinda F. wife of Anthony Walker of Ephrata; and four grandchildren.
Services and interment in the Center Union Cemetery, East Earl, PA will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
