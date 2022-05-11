Daniel B. Stoltzfoos, 74, of 307 E. Eby Rd., Leola, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Monday, May 9, 2022. He was the husband of Fannie E. Kauffman Stoltzfoos. They were married 52 years last November. Born in Upper Leacock Twp., he was the son of the late Levi and Sylvia Bawell Stoltzfoos and step-son of the late Annie Glick Stoltzfoos. A retired dairy farmer and shed painter, Daniel was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: 10 children, Elizabeth married to Christ Stoltzfus, Elizabethtown, Priscilla married to Abram Beiler, Manheim, Sylvia married to Stephen Stoltzfoos, Ephrata, Lena married to Eli Ebersol, Manheim, Ruth married to Steven Fisher, Honey Brook, Daniel, Jr. married to Emma Ebersol Stoltzfoos, Fort Plain, NY, Levi married to Sarah Glick Stoltzfoos, Benjamin married to Sadie Mae Esch Stoltzfoos, both Leola, Fannie married to Eli Stoltzfus, Narvon, Anna married to Chester Miller, Fort Plain, NY; 71 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary married to Amos King, Gordonville, Elam married to the late Priscilla Stoltzfoos, Millerstown, Paul married to Anna Stoltzfoos, Leola, Anna married to Josiah Beiler, Christiana, Ephraim married to Esther Stoltzfoos, New Holland, Levi married to Robin Stoltzfoos, Sarasota, FL. He was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Nancy Ebersol; a sister, Rachel Fisher; step-brothers, Daniel and Jonas Glick; step-sister, Rebecca Stoltzfus.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. EST, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Myer's Cemetery. Furman's Leola
