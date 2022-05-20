Daniel B. Petersheim, Sr., age 79 of 336 Old Dam Road, Christiana, passed away at home on May 18, 2022. He was the husband of Barbara Stoltzfus Petersheim. Born in Christiana, he was the son of the late Enos S., Sr. and Sadie Riehl Petersheim.
Surviving besides his wife are 10 children; Samuel S. husband of Barbara King Petersheim of Christiana, Annie S. wife of Ephram B. Zook of Drumore, Sadie S. wife of David Stoltzfus of Gap, Lizzie S. wife of Elmer Stoltzfus of Gap, Enos S. husband of Hannah Glick Petersheim of Quarryville, John L. husband of Mary Kauffman Petersheim of Christiana, Daniel B., Jr. husband of Sarah Lapp Petersheim of Peach Bottom, Ephraim S. husband of Barbara Smucker Petersheim of Quarryville, Emma S. wife of Christian S. King of New Providence, Barbara S. wife of Jonas E. Glick of Leola, 104 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 4 brothers; Christian R. husband of Fannie Fisher Petersheim of Paradise, John D. husband of Lydia Stoltzfus Petersheim of Newburg, PA, Omer R. husband of Sylvia King Petersheim of AL, and Stephen R. husband of Sarah Stoltzfus Petersheim of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Melvin R., Elam R., and Enos S. Petersheim, Jr., and a stillborn grandson.
Funeral Service will take place from 336A Old Dam Road, Christiana on Friday, May 20th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Bart Amish Cemetery.shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »