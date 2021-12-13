Daniel B. King, 83, of 1735 Division Highway, Ephrata, formerly of New Holland, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was the son of the late Benjamin F. and Malinda (Beiler) King. Daniel worked as a welder for Pendu Manufacturing. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Daniel is survived by: his wife, Rebecca S. Glick King; five sons, Benjamin married to Annie King of Ronks, John married to Susie King of Kirkwood, Daniel Jr. married to Susie King of New Providence, Enos married to Florence King of Ephrata, Abner married to Rachel King of Lykens; five daughters, Sarah married to Moses Fisher of Lancaster, Lydia married to Amos Ebersol of Ephrata, Esther King of Ephrata, Malinda married to Jacob Hershberger of Ronks, Bena married to Elam Beiler of New Holland; 67 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; sister, Sarah married to John Ebersol of Christiana; two brothers, Emanuel married to Sarah King of KY, Simeon married to Mary King of KY; sisters-in-law, Lydia King, Holtwood, Lydia Beiler, IN.
He was preceded in death by brother, Bennie; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sadie King.
Funeral services: Monday, December 13, 2021, 9:00 a.m. at the home of Enos King, 1751 Division Hwy., Ephrata with viewing there till the service. Burial: Stoltzfus Cemetery, New Holland.
Furman’s – Leola
