Daniel Arthur Bunge was born May 23, 1948 and passed away on April 1, 2022. He was predeceased in death by both of his parents, Arthur Bunge and Olga Radziski Bunge, his Son Steven Daniel Bunge.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Gene Haselow Bunge of Lancaster, PA. His children; Scott Daniel Bunge of Hudson, Ohio, and Lorine Bunge Dombach of Lancaste,r PA. His grandchildren, Kayla Dombach of Pittsburgh, PA. Lukas Bunge, Micah Bunge, and Elyse Bunge from Hudson, Ohio. His sister Alice Bunge of Illinois.
Daniel Bunge had a Memorial Service on June 2, 2022 at 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA. 17603
