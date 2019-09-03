Daniel A. Yench, 95, of Lititz, formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away Friday evening, August 30, 2019. Born in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Anthony and Anna Yench.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia wife of John Jakobsen of Lititz, PA.
A Viewing will be held from 6-8PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com