Daniel Arlan Stoltzfus, 20, of 307 Pequea Valley Rd., Kinzers, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. A member of the Old Order Amish Church, he was the son of David K. and Esther Mae King Stoltzfus. He was born in Gordonville. Daniel was a siding installer for Tusky Ridge Siding, New Holland.
Also surviving: five sisters, Lillian Rose married to Steven Stoltzfus, New Holland, Loretta Fern, Kathleen Grace, Mary Louise and Joy, all at home; two brothers, Christopher Lee and Eli Wayne, both at home; paternal grandparents, Daniel and Emma Stoltzfus, Gordonville; maternal grandmother, Rebecca S. King, Gordonville. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Levi S. King; and cousin's sons and neighbors Caleb and Jeffrey Fisher who were victims of the recent York County accident.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Dry Hill Cemetery, Gordonville. Furman's Leola
