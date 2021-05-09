Daniel A. Eshleman, 34 of Manheim, died on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was the son of the late Stephen Eshleman and Claire Ladner Eshleman of Manheim. He will be deeply missed by his two children, Gabrielle Eshleman of The Hershey School, and Nathaniel James Eshleman of Lancaster. Also surviving is his brother Benjamin Eshleman of Manheim, his maternal grandmother Dorothy Swope Ladner of N. Chester, VA as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dan attended both Manheim Central High School and J.P. McCaskey High School. Most recently he was employed by Utilimaster of Ephrata where he worked as an assembler. A talented cook, he also enjoyed rollerblading and playing soccer. He was a Yankees, Steelers and Flyers fan at heart. His memory will live on in the hearts of his children, family and friends
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, 905 Broad St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a guardianship fund to support his children's education at https://gofund.me/66a8a674
To leave a condolence please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »