Dane R. Rapp, 95, formerly of Ronks, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Brethren Village. He was born in Lancaster to the late Charles and Bertha (Kramer) Rapp. Dane was married to Ruby E. (Bishop) Rapp for 61 years before her death in 2009.
He worked at the Armstrong flooring plant for 44 years, and then made ice cream at Good ‘N Plenty Restaurant. Dane loved his family and time spent with them. He had a great sense of humor. He was a baker of cakes for birthdays and weddings, and he enjoyed tending his flower and vegetable garden.
Dane loved Jesus. He was a member of Lancaster Grace Brethren Church, where he and Ruby taught Sunday school for many years.
Surviving Dane are his daughter Lois Marie, wife of Randy R. Maxson of Winona Lake, IN, son Kerry E. Rapp, husband of the late Deborah (Kern) of Lebanon, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Evelyn Rineer of Strasburg and Stella Rapp of Paradise. Dane was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon Dale, Wayne W., Sr., Louis, and Myles "Boot" Rapp.
Private interment in Georgetown U.M. Cemetery. A future memorial service at Lancaster Grace Brethren Church will be announced. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Development Office, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
