Dane R. Rapp, 95, formerly of Ronks, husband of the late Ruby (Bishop) Rapp, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Brethren Village.
A Memorial Service will take place 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Lancaster Grace Brethren Church, 911 Rohrerstown Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Contributions may be made to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Development Office, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
Plant a tree in memory of Dane Rapp
A living tribute »
A living tribute »