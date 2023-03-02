Dana Marie Beiler, age 32, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Sam husband of Betty King Stoltzfoos of Kinzers and the late Twila Redcay Stoltzfoos.
She took an interest in people, working as a Visiting Angel doing home health care. She loved children, doing in home childcare, and being a mother to her 2 children, Mariah and Makenna Beiler. She is also survived by 2 brothers: Keith husband of Chelsey Felpel Stoltzfoos of Bird-in-Hand, and Kyle Stoltzfoos of Florida.
Funeral service will take place from Keystone Church, 20 Harristown Road, Paradise, on Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. There will also be a viewing at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in the Paradise Mennonite Cemetery on Tuesday at 2 p.m. shiverfuneralhome.com
