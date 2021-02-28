Dana Lynne Szivos, 56, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her family, after a 5+ year battle with colon cancer. She was born August 3, 1964 in Sharon, PA, daughter of Rose (Lenzi) Preston and the late Robert Preston.
She graduated from Sharon High School class of 1982, Penn State University; was a registered nurse, and an Air Force veteran of the 1st Gulf War.
Dana is survived by her husband of almost 27 years, Richard Szivos, Jr.; son, Shawn Szivos; daughter, Rachel Szivos; mother, Rose Preston; brother, Jeffrey Preston; sister, Kimberly Preston, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Preston.
Dana enjoyed spending time with family, and the friends she made everywhere she went.
The family would like to give special thanks to The Lancaster Cancer Center. Dr. DeGreen and his staff were very professional and caring. The same can be said of Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster. They both do amazing work.
It was Dana's wish for a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to SPCA Lancaster Center - www.pspca.org/lancaster
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey is handling the arrangements.
Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com