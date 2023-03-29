Dana Lowery, 67, of Quarryville, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Brenda S. (Murr) Lowery. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank and Anna (Fryberger) Lowery.
Dana was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1974. For most of his career he was employed as a welder for High Steel Industries.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Robert Lowery, husband of Annie, and their children, Caroline and Benjamin, and Mike Lowery, husband of Sarah, and their children, Graden and Isla. He is also survived by his siblings, Frank (Debbie) Lowery, Jr., Terry (Robert) Leed, Mary (Howie) Wilson, all of Quarryville, Brenda Brooks, of Drumore, and his faithful Jack Russell Terrier friend, Lucy.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. 10:45 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Quarryville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dana's memory to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation at huntofalifetime.org.
