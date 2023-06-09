LANCASTER Dan William Pfister, Sr., 85, of Lancaster, PA died May 23, 2023 in Tamarac, FL. Born July 12, 1937 in Huntington, WV, he was the son of the late Milton and Ruth Granger Pfister. Dan married Diana Huxley (deceased 2019) in 1960 and would have celebrated 63 years of marriage in June.
Dan graduated from Huntington High School in Huntington, WV in 1955, and he attended Marshall University and University of Indiana. Dad was also a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Virginia Beach, VA, where he was first introduced to Diana.
Dan's professional life was all about the pump business. He began his love for the industry working with Deming Pumps in Salem, OH. Dan moved his young family to PA where he worked for now former Mitchell Love Pump Company in Philadelphia, PA. In 1976, Dan purchased Herr Pump Company in Lancaster, PA and became Owner and President of his own business.
Dan had several personal passions, which included auto racing and boating. He raced stock cars in Flemington, NJ and later got his family into Quarter Midget racing, racing mostly in PA, but also traveling all along the east coast of the U.S. to participate in races.
Dan's passion for boating began in the 1970s on the Susquehanna River in PA with a 16' Glastron runabout. For the next 30 years, and several boats later, boating for Dan moved to the Chesapeake Bay. "Three D's & B", as Dan's boats were proudly named for his family, cruised from the Bohemia River on the northern part of the Bay to the Choptank River on the southern part of the Bay. Dan & Diana, along with several other boats, even traveled on their boat on a round trip epic voyage from Chesapeake Bay through the Intracoastal Waterway to Stuart, FL.
Dan was a proud Mason and Fifty-Year Member' of the Lowther Manor Lodge in Lewisberry, PA. He was a member of Zembo Temple in Harrisburg, PA since 1973 and would have received his 50-year membership this year. Dan was involved in various units and clubs with Zembo Temple, including Sports Car Club and mostly proudly holding the position of Commodore with the Yacht Club. Dan was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, Harrisburg, PA.
Dan is survived by his 2 children, Dan W. Pfister, Jr and his wife, Mary of Manteo, NC, Elizabeth (Demi) Warner and her partner Jay of Plantation, FL; his 4 grandchildren, Tori Snyder (Max), Stevie Griffin (Mike), Colby Pfister, and Aydan Warner; and his great-granddaughter Sophia.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 with Father Glenn Miller officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 AM in the chapel, with a Masonic ceremony scheduled prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner Hospital for Children-Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140placing in the memo line Zembo Temple in memory of Dan W. Pfister, Sr.