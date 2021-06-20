Dan Britton Jones, 78, of Lancaster passed away on June 11, 2021, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Marilyn Ressler Jones. He passed with his wife and much of his family at his side.
Dan was born on February 2, 1943, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Elbert Whitfield Jones and Frances Louise (McBride) Jones. Elbert was killed during World War II in Normandy. Frances married Dr. Joshua I. Tracey, Jr. in 1946 and together they lovingly raised Dan.
Dan graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1964 and is a member of the Benjamin Franklin Society. He also obtained a Master of Education from Temple University. For most of his career, he taught English at Hempfield High School from which he retired in 2001. Teaching was his life's passion and his service to students went well beyond the classroom. He was such a regular volunteer at athletic events that he was described as the unofficial assistant athletics director. He continued to volunteer even into 2021 when sporting events resumed. He was a Life Member of the National Education Association and the Pennsylvania Education Association.
Dan was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster. He regularly enjoyed golf with a group of close friends, was an avid reader, and loved to travel. He served as president for many years of the Technical Investors Stock Club.
Dan is survived by his wife Marilyn, sons; Michael A. Jones and wife Tiffany of Mountville, PA, Stephen W. Jones and wife Paula of Culver City, CA, and David E. Jones and wife Wendy of San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua. He is also survived by his three step sons; J. Kevin Heinly and wife Bridgett of San Diego, CA, Craig S. Heinly and wife Stella of Chapel Hill, NC, and Matthew D. Heinly and wife Aimee of Poughkeepsie, NY. He and Marilyn have eleven grandchildren: Jennifer (deceased), Christopher, Jeremy, Sandra, and D.J. Jones and Julia, Claire, Ethan, Gavin, Merrick, and Quinn Heinly. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas I. Tracey and wife Anke of Bonita Springs, FL.
Dan has been described as a wise and kind man, a gentleman who never had a bad word to say about anyone. He made it a point to learn everyone's name and was always able to elicit a laugh with his warm sense of humor.
Memorial Services were held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, June 17th at eleven o'clock in the morning. A private interment for family members followed the service.
Dan spent his life sharing his wisdom and teaching others the importance of education and requested that in lieu of flowers contributions be made in his memory to the Scholarship Fund at The Hempfield Foundation. Donations can be made online at Hempfieldfoundation.org or checks can be mailed to The Hempfield Foundation at 200 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
