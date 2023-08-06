Dan A. Little

Dan Alan Little, 87, of Manheim, went home to be with his Savior on July 30, 2023. Dan was born in Atlantic City, NJ on August 22 to the late George and Martha Little.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Ruth. Dan's survivors include his three children: Marti Little, Lansdowne; Deborah Miller (David), Lancaster; David Little, Lititz; four grandchildren: Caleb Miller (Molly), Mechanicsburg; Seth Miller (Brandon Moulden), Philadelphia; Naomi Miller (Will Hanna), Lancaster; Esther Miller (Chomingo Rivas), Lancaster; two great-grandchildren: Jane Little Miller and Ruth Elizabeth Miller; and one on the way: Baby Rivas-Miller due 8/31 who will be given Dan's middle name. Also surviving is one brother: Thomas Hooke Little of Westborough, MA. Another brother, Phillip Barry Little of Winsted, CT preceded Dan in death in 2018.
Most of Dan's growing up years were in Glenside, PA. He was a graduate of Germantown Academy and then the University of Pennsylvania where he completed a major in English and a minor in History. In addition to his studies, Dan enjoyed playing baseball, basketball and football in both high school and college. Following college, Dan spent two years of active duty in the Navy after which he received a Master's Degree in Secondary Education from Temple University. After marrying and having three children, Dan and his family moved to Manheim, PA in 1969. Dan's occupational career consisted of teaching high school English, American Literature, and History for 17 years, as well as working 18 years for the United States Postal Service. Dan remained an avid reader of American history throughout his lifetime.
There will be a time for visitation with the family at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 beginning at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 12. After the visitation, there will be a memorial service honoring Dan's life at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Grace Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Chosen People Ministries, 241 E. 1st Street, New York, NY 10022-6502. There will be a private burial at Manheim Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. Online condolences can be made at: SnyderFuneralHome.com