Damian Santiago Irizarry, 19, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly March 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, Damian was the son of Daniel Santiago and Marisol Irizarry.
Damian loved his family, always helping as peacemaker. He enjoyed playing basketball, playing video games, and loved music. He had a great sense of humor and loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Damian is survived by his brothers: Miguel Rodriguez, Jayson Velez, Darian Santiago, and Johnny Velez, all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Efrain Irizarry Santana.
Funeral services for Damian will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
