Damian Levi Zook, the beloved and long-awaited son of Jeremy and Becky (Green) Zook, was born in Hong Kong on July 4, 2023, six days before his due date. Following a complicated delivery, he departed this earth on July 6, 2023, in the arms of his loving parents.
His passing is deeply grieved by his parents, his grandparents, Gordon and Carol (Leaman) Zook of Willow Street, Russ and Terry (Garmer) Green of Jacksonville, Florida (formerly of Lancaster), great-grandparents Norman and Arlene Leaman of Lancaster, Fay and Juanita Zook of Lake Odessa, Michigan, uncles and aunts Crystal Zook, Zachary and Meghan Zook, Daniel and Sophia Zook, Bobby and Meg Green, cousins Ezra Zook, Peter and Gwen Green, and many other members of his extended family and friends around the world.
While we are grateful for the time his parents could hold him and show him love, we grieve all the experiences we'll never share with him. Damian, we miss you so so much. We will love you and remember you forever.
