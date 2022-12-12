Dam Cheng, 48, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, December 09, 2022.
Dam was born August 28, 1974 in Cambodia and was the son of Mary Cheng of Mount Wolf and the late Khao Choen.
He is survived by three daughters, Julissa, Venessa, and Veronica and his four grandchildren.
His service will be from 1:00 to 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Viewing will be from 12:30 to 1:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
To share memories of Dam, please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Browse »