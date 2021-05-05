Dallen Cole-Heiland Murray went into the arms of the Lord on May 3, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was the son of Christopher Murray and Kirsty Brady of Elizabethtown.
Also surviving are two sisters, Ehlanna and Jaylianna Garcia; maternal grandparents, Linda Fready, wife of Daniel of Mount Joy; paternal grandmother, JoAnn Goldsborough of Columbia; maternal biological grandmother, Brenda Bell of Columbia; a paternal great-grandmother, Karen Schickel of Brickerville; maternal aunts and uncles, Heather Fready of Mount Joy, Maranda Burkett, wife of Zach of Middletown, and Joshua Clinger, husband of Kayla of Columbia; paternal aunts and uncles, Amy Snyder, wife of Jeremy Horst, Lititz, Joseph Murray, husband of Rayna of Columbia, and Matthew Murray of Columbia.
A funeral service honoring Dallen's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Joy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Health Children's Hospital, 600 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com