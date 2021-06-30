Dallas G. Spitler, 81, of Grantville passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Born October 24, 1939 in East Hanover Township, Lebanon County, he was a son of the late W. Earl and Josephine (Neidich) Spitler. Dallas was the widower of Jeannine L. (Cundiff) Spitler since May 2013 and also preceded in death by a brother Richard Spitler and sister Gladys Lingle.
Employed in construction with E. E. Murray and Wickersham Construction, Dallas was a member of Shellsville V. F. W. #9639, Perseverance Fire Company, Jonestown, Pine Grove Fish and Game, Liberty Fire Company, Lebanon, Newmanstown Athletic Club, Fredericksburg, Jonestown and Lickdale American Legions and Palmyra Sportsmen's Association.
He loved his family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time outdoors especially when hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his sons, from his former marriage to Barbara (Neidig) Spitler, Tyler Spitler (Deann) of Grantville and Troy Spitler (Alexandra) of Palmyra; stepchildren Robin Hoffer of Oklahoma, Charles Smith of Oklahoma, Troy Smith of Kansas, Michael Turner of Virginia, Michelle Sheldon of Hershey, Heather Keller of Middletown and Thomas Turner of Harrisburg; siblings Evelyn King of Palmyra, Carl Spitler of Lebanon, Elesta Walborn of Fredericksburg, Bonnie Brajkovich of Newport, Joyce Kuhn of Annville and Marna Forry of Palmyra; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 165 Firehouse Road, Grantville preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Harrisburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice (payable to Amedisys), 3350 Paxton Street, Suite 5, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
