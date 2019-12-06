Dallas E. Hoffmaster, 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. Formerly of Marietta, he had resided at Paramount Senior Living Community since 2014. He was the husband of the late Darlene Lucas Hoffmaster with whom he was married 50 years until her death on November 7, 2014. Born in Windsor, he was the son of the late John and Lula Brown Hoffmaster.
Dallas graduated from Red Lion High School in 1959 and was honorably discharged from the U.S Army where he served during the Vietnam War as a military policeman.
Dallas retired in 1997 after 23 years of service from the former Wyeth Laboratories (GSK) Marietta where he worked as an electrical engineer. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, spending time at his cabin in Potter County and was a member of the Potter County Snowmobile Club and the Columbia Fish and Game. His hobbies included spending time with his family and friends along with woodcarving, especially carving wood duck decoys.
Surviving are two sons: Timothy, husband of Juli Hoffmaster, Thomas Hoffmaster; grandchildren, Melissa, Sara, Holly, and Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Kiana, Taylor, Natalie, Brittany, and Graysen; brother, Lynn Hoffmaster; sisters, Ruby Lucas and Bonnie Kauffman. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene, Clair, Bruce and John.
The funeral service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with Elder Sam Fallinger, presiding. Family and friends may view on Monday one hour prior to the service. If desired, contributions may be made in Dallas's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 2598 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or at www.alz.org/pa
A living tribute »