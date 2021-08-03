Dalin Charles Appel, son of the late Edward C. and Ruth Anne Yuninger Appel passed away on July 27, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital at age 53.
Mr. Appel was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church, Paradise. He graduated from Conestoga Valley High School. He attended West Virginia Wesleyan University where he became involved in theatre and participated in several plays. He wrote poetry and plays.
Mr. Appel loved music and spent many hours listening to his favorite groups. He was interested in politics, closely following election returns. He enjoyed family gatherings and vacations at the family farm and at Deep Creek Lake.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Appel is survived by a sister, Beth E. Appel, Willow Street, a sister, Lauren J. Appel, Leola, and a niece, J. Piper Appel, Willow Street.
A gaveside service will be held at the Leacock Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Paradise, on Saturday, August 7th, at 10:30 a.m. shiveryfuneralhome.com
