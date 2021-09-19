Dale Y. Corl, 80, of Columbia, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. He was born in Charleroi, PA. The son of the late Ralph E. and Adelaide P. (Leque) Corl. His wife, Georgeanna Leman Corl died in 2019.
After graduating from Rider College, Dale was self- employed and owned ARE Precision. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge No. 43, F & AM.
Surviving are his daughters, Alexis A. Corl of Columbia, PA; Rachel Henninger (Kevin) of Hamburg, PA, and Elizabeth Cressman (Braden) of Royersford, PA; seven grandchildren, Sherrie, L. Michelle, Collin, Lillie, Thatcher, Eve, and Willa. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marcella Leininger, and his brother, Lynn Corl.
Private Services will be at the convenience of the family.
