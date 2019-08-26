Dale W. Mellinger of Terre Hill, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, while surrounded by his wife and two daughters. Dale was medically retired from the United States Air Force. He was 70.
Born on September 10, 1948 in Lancaster, PA, Dale was the son of the late Elmer B. Mellinger and Loyce Schnader Mellinger Martin, and step-son of the late Kenneth R. Martin.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Roxann Beck Mellinger, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage, and who was the love of his life and faithful companion for 50; two daughters: Jennifer, wife of Michael Givler of East Petersburg, PA, and Jessica, wife of Joseph Krupansky of West Chester, PA; and was "Poppy" to two granddaughters, Allyson and Erin Givler. He is also survived by a step-sister, Julia Mengel of New Ringgold, PA.
Dale was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of the New Holland American Legion and the New Holland V.F.W. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, sharing jokes, Lancaster County cuisine, and his family.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Hospice and Community Care for the loving care they provided to Dale at home and the inpatient facility in Mount Joy.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31 at 1 pm at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with visitation from Noon – 1 pm. Interment will be in the Bridgeville Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.