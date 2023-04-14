Dale W. Long, 76, of Strasburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital with his family at his side. After a two year struggle with illness, he is now at peace and pain free in Heaven. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William B. and Kathryn (Boltz) Long. Dale was the husband of Susan (Eshleman) Long with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage this past January 28th, which was also his birthday.
Dale was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1965. He retired from Lebanon Seaboard Corporation as a maintenance manager. He previously worked at the former Warner Lambert. Dale loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed woodworking, NASCAR races, being outdoors, and traveling, especially yearly trips to Maine. He strongly believed in the right to vote. Dale served his town as Judge of Elections for several years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sue, is a son, Jeffrey Long of Strasburg; and a sister, Doris Williams of Manheim. Also surviving is a niece, a nephew, and a great niece.
Services were private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central PA Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com