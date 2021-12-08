Dale T. Youndt, 68, was a beloved father, husband, uncle, and friend. Dale passed away in Ephrata hospital on Monday morning, December 6, 2021, surrounded by his wife, sons, and daughters-in-law.
Dale was a man of many talents. He was a skilled and mostly self-taught mechanic, woodworker, gardener, and carpenter. Dale worked hard to support his family, earning a living as a long-haul truck driver for over 30 years.
Dale is survived by his wife Joyce, two sons, four brothers and sister. Due to ongoing illnesses, a small service will be held at the discretion of the family. A larger celebration of Dale’s life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for ongoing medical care and financial support of Dale’s family on gofundme.com, “Dale Youndt Funeral and Family Support Fund”.