Dale T. Dissinger, 82, of Quarryville, his life plan now complete, returned to his Creator on May 12, 2020. He was born on Oct. 20, 1937 to the late Samuel and Ruth (McCauley) Dissinger.
Dale graduated from Solanco High School and earned a B.S. Degree in Secondary Education from the now Millersville University. He worked 44 years for the PA Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, serving the handicapped, which was his calling. His dedication to his work earned him the Outstanding Counselor of the Year Award from the state of PA. After retiring, he worked as a maintenance person at Muddy Run Park for 12 years. He enjoyed reading about and visiting historical sites. He loved hunting and outdoor activities.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, JoAnne (Groff) Dissinger and 3 children: Carol, wife of Scott Peters; Karen wife of Kirk Wakefield; Craig Dissinger, husband of Renee (Bechtold) Dissinger and 4 grandchildren. He is also survived by 4 step children: Scot Groff and his wife Linda, Danette Groff, Bryan Groff, and Denine, wife of Thomas McCardell, and 7 step grandchildren and 12 step great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a twin sister, Dorie wife of the late James Petzold; a sister, Glenna, wife of Morgan Foose; and a brother, Merle Dissinger, husband of Sherry Martin. He was preceded in death by a brother Glen, a sister Joyce Herr and his first wife, Jane (Wolfe) Dissinger.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »