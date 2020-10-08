Dale S. Horning, 54, of Leola, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Elva (Reider) Horning and the late Harry E. Horning and was the husband of Wanda L. Wenrich.
A kind and loving brother and friend, Dale would do anything to help others and made sure Wanda's needs were always met. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Penn State and he enjoyed having camp fires.
Dale was employed with PennDot.
In addition to his mother and wife, Dale is survived by three sisters, Donna, wife of David Wert, Sr., Kim Roland, and Deb, wife of Leroy Shirk; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Anyone who is attending is asked to please wear a mask.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »