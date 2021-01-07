Dale S. Enck age 87, formerly of Denver, went home to be with his Lord on Jan. 6, 2021, at Ephrata Manor, after a long battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease.
He was born in Denver, the son of the late F. Earl Enck and Dorothy (Miller) Enck. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce (Wenger) Enck.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, working on airplane instruments. After his time in the service, he worked on airplanes at the Reading Airport. Later he worked for Earl Y. Stauffer & Sons, Ephrata, for many years, before leaving to work at RCA. An electrician by trade, he had his own electrical business in Denver for over 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was the head electrician at the Denver Fair from the start of the Fair until his illness. He also served on the Planning Committee & was a life long member of Denver Fire Co. He and his wife belonged to the SOWERS, an RV volunteer work group, who did work projects for non-profit organizations. They did projects several months a year, for 9 years. He was very active in his church, and over the years, was a Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher & deacon. He loved music & in earlier years, sang in a male quartet & church choir. Most recently he was attending the Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland. He was a hunter and enjoyed going to the cabin in Potter county & also fishing at Indian River State Park in Del.
Surviving besides his wife are six daughters: Debra (Timothy) Wagner, Rutherfordton, NC; Diane (Daryle) Bollinger, Elizabethtown; Donna Hornberger (Selby), Frederick, MD, Dawn (Andrew) Dornes, Terre Hill; Denise (Steve) Beverly, Beckley, WV; Dana (Steve) Bryant, Winter Springs, FL; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren & another on the way; a brother Ronald (Ann) Enck, Ephrata, a sister Christine (Michael) Tarkovich, Maiden, NC. Also many nieces & nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother; and a sister, Anne & her husband Kenneth Fassnacht.
A memorial service will be held at Christian Fellowship Church, New Holland, Jan. 15 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation from 9-11 AM.
Private interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to America's Keswick, (his favorite work project) 601 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 or Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Rd., New Holland.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.