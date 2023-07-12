Dale Ronald Goodman, 82, of Millersville, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Miriam (Coble) and Richard Goodman, Sr. He was the beloved husband to Isabel (Mendez) Goodman with whom he shared over 53 years of marriage.
Dale was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement in 2002 he worked in Quality Control at RCA and Federal Mogul Industries. Dale was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Church. He enjoyed reading the newspaper daily, solving crossword puzzles, tending to his flower gardens and immaculate lawn, and relishing his wife's delicious cooking. He was so proud of his wife, girls and grandchildren. He cherished spending time with his family and other loved ones, including his loyal dog, Lola.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Tracy Goodman (Mark Mittelhauser) of Washington DC and Lisa Moyer (John) of Allentown; his grandchildren: Isabel, John, Eva, Mae and Tommy; his brother Jere Goodman (Mona) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Richard, Jr., Michael and John Goodman and Shirley Goodman Keene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. There will be a viewing and visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Flowers accepted or memorial contributions may be made in Dale's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
