Dale Robert Vera, 74, of Wrightsville passed away on June 18, 2022. He was born in Columbia to the late Robert "Bunky" and Vera Spence Vera and was a lifelong resident of this area. Dale was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1966. Following high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force and was also a proud Vietnam Veteran. After his service, Dale worked for the Dana Corp. until his eventual retirement. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.

Dale leaves behind his wife or forty-five years, Jane Vera of Wrightsville; two sons, David Sumpman of Columbia, Doug Sumpman of Wrightsville; three grandchildren, Emily Sumpman, Doug Sumpman, Jr., Justin Sumpman; great granddaughter, Naomi Jane Sumpman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepbrother, Wayne Null.

In honor of Dale's final wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville

