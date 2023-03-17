Dale Richard Hollinger, 71, of Glenmoore, passed away on March 14, 2023 in his residence. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Luke and Elmeda (Riehl) Hollinger. He was the loving husband of Ann L. (Finley) Hollinger, with whom he shared forty-three years of marriage.
He was a member of River Church in Baltimore and the East Gate Church in West Chester, where he was the Director of Ministry. He earned engineering degrees from Albright College and Penn State University and was employed as an Agricultural and Mechanical Engineer for over forty years. He enjoyed reading, swimming and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughters; Patricia E. wife of Frank M. Styer and Jennifer L. Hollinger, grandchildren; Heather L. Styer, Tobias J. Keller and August S. Keller and siblings; Anita wife of Eric Parker, Michael Hollinger and Kenneth husband of Janet Hollinger.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557 with Pastors David and Charity Longenecker officiating. There will be a time of visitation held for one hour prior to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Westwood Fire Co Ambulance, 1403 Valley Road, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to East Brandywine Fire Company, 2096 Bondsville Road, Downingtown, PA 19335.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.