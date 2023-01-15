Dale R. Brooks of Lancaster, PA. has sadly passed at 72 years of age on January 8, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital as an honorably retired United States Army Veteran of 20 years; proceeded by the late Robert M. and Lois E. Brooks, while sharing over 26 wonderful years with his loving wife Sherry Brooks.
He will be remembered for his loyal commitment working his stands at Root's Country Market and Green Dragon Market. Never refusing conversation with anyone, to educate the public or his fellow veterans about the history of the different military accoutrements on display along with his stories. He loved both his careers and everyone felt special and truly loved him for his gentle academic conversation.
Dale will be missed by his wife Sherry, loving children, Sean Brooks from Virginia. Troy Schweiger, Bruce and Michelle Schweiger, Jennifer and Mac MacKenzie from PA., including 11 wonderful grandchildren and his many customers and friends that truly loved and admired him.
Services will be announced later.
To send the family condolences; please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
