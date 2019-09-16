Dale M. Trego, 72, of New Holland, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster he was a son of the late Earl and Elsie (Kessler) Trego. His first wife, Carol (Spotts) Trego, died July 2, 1991, and his second wife, Bonnie (Laudermilch) Trego, died July 15, 2002.
Dale retired in 2011 after 44 years of service with Frontier as a telephone repairman.
He was a member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, the New Holland VFW, and was formerly an active member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. He also served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed riding motorcycle, watching the Phillies, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Trego of New Holland, and Angela, married to Greg Bowman of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Eliza and Ian Bowman; a companion, Randee (Geist) Erb of New Holland; and a brother, Randall, married to Lois (Cleveland) Trego of Houston, TX.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11 am at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, 4833 Division Hwy., East Earl. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland on Friday from 6-8 pm and at the Church on Saturday from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church, PO Box 96, East Earl, PA 17519. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com.