Dale Long Martin, 71, passed away at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing, Lititz on Monday May 4, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late William A. and Kathleen (Long) Martin.
Dale graduated from J. P. McCaskey High School in 1966. He joined the US Navy and served honorably on the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga (CV-60) during the Vietnam War. After separating from the Navy, he worked at Lancaster Malleable and then Armstrong World Industries, from which he retired in 2005.
He was a member of The Lord's House of Prayer where he taught Sunday school and followed Jesus's example of how to love others and God throughout his life.
Dale's hobbies included jogging, running (Red Rose Race), hiking, biking, reading, journaling, and traveling, always appreciating and sharing pictures of God's awesome and beautiful creation that he traveled to throughout the United States.
He will be deeply missed and is survived by his daughters, Tammy M. Jones, wife of Paul (Lititz), and Anita D. Martin (Lancaster); and his four grandchildren, Robert, LeeAnne, Stephen, and Katelyn; and his brother Harold Martin and sister Kathy Chamberlain.
Dale was predeceased by his brothers, Kenneth Martin and William Martin, and his sisters Lorraine Stehman and Joann Steburger.
Private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lord's House of Prayer, 133 E. Vine St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
