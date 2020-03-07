Dale LeRoy Trout, 70, of Ephrata, passed peacefully into his heavenly home with his loving family at his side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
He was born in Reading to the late LeRoy E. and Lela M. (Deem) Trout and was the husband of Linda A. (Schaefer) Trout with whom he shared 46 years of marriage.
Dale was a gifted clarinetist and in his earlier years played extensively in the Reading and Philadelphia areas. He was a devoted husband and father. A talented salesman in a variety of industries, he was most recently employed by Raytec Manufacturing and Ace Hardware. He attended Grace Fellowship Church, Ephrata.
In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by four children: Ellyn, wife of Jeffrey Nolt of Lancaster, Emily, wife of Jon Phillips of Laurel, MD, Daniel, husband of Tricia (Latshaw) Trout, and Andrew Trout, both of Story City, IA; ten grandchildren; and two brothers, Rev. Dennis L. Trout, husband of Bonnie Trout of Reinholds, Kerry L., husband of Martha Trout of State College.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
