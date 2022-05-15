Dale Lee Witmer, 82, of Denver, passed away after a lengthy illness on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Born in East Cocalico Township, he was the son of the late Leroy and Viola (Gudekunst) Witmer. He was the loving husband of the late Shelva J. (Hiester) who passed away in May 2017. Dale and Shelva were married May 5, 1956, and shared 61 years of marriage. Dale is now reunited with the love of his life.
Dale worked in the concrete business in his earlier years. Later he worked for East Cocalico Township on the Road Crew where he enjoyed mowing at the fishing park and plowing snow. He also served on the Township Zoning Board for many years.
He was known for a strong work ethic and took great pride in the upkeep of his home and his vehicles. Dale and Shelva hosted many get togethers at their home, and the annual Christmas Party was a highlight every single year. Dale was a family man and enjoyed spending time with them. He could often be found manning the grill or relaxing on the back porch enjoying a Philly cigar.
Dale enjoyed hunting and always looked forward to his trips to the cabin. He was a founding member of the Woodchuck Hollow Hunting Camp in Shunk, PA, which he helped build from the ground up over 55 years ago.
Dale was a sports fan. He played football for the semi pro Lancaster Mohawks in the 60's and enjoyed many years of softball. He was a coach for the Cocalico Flag Football program and later the original Cocalico Midget Football Program. He and Shelva were staples at sporting events at Cocalico watching their grandchildren participate in a multitude of sports. Later traveling up and down the East Coast to watch them play at the college level. After they graduated it wasn't uncommon to find him back at Cocalico for a Friday night football game. Dale also enjoyed following the ups and downs of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers.
Dale is survived by his sons, Dean (Beth), Todd (Theresa), both of Ephrata, and daughter, Lee Anne Ueberroth, Stevens; eight grandchildren, Erin, Daniel, Ricky, Katie, Kyle, Courtney, Kayla and Carissa; as well as five great grandchildren, Ellie, Trey, Dylan, Remmie, and Coe. He is also survived by two brothers, Leroy Witmer, Jr., Barry Witmer, and a sister, Jane Enck.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Reddig and son-in-law, Richard Ueberroth.
The family would like to thank his wonderful neighbors, Andrew and Nicole Weaver and their children, Abby, Von, and Kenzlie for their frequent visits. Mr. Dale thoroughly enjoyed making Smores, pizza picnics in the living room, and the infamous chocolate box.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dale's memory may be made to Zerbe Sisters Home Patient Care Fund, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon, PA 17555-9328.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.