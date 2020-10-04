Dale Lee Beasley peacefully passed away at his home in Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning, CA on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren. He was married to Joanne Beasley for 51 years. His daughter, Tracy Tunnell, is married to Jim Tunnell, who has a son, Ryan Tunnell. They live in Redondo Beach, CA. His son, Chad Beasley, is married to Carrie Geiben-Beasley and lives in Manhattan Beach, CA. They have two children, Cayla Beasley (14) and Chace Beasley (11).
Dale left us all too early and he will be dearly missed by his friends and family.
