Dale L. Weber, 76, of East Earl, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2021, at the Hospice & Community Care Center in Mount Joy, PA, after a long, courageous battle with COPD. Born on March 16, 1944, he was the son of the Stephen Weber and G. Arlene (Sheaffer) Weber. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Richard "Dick" Weber, husband of Janet Weber, East Earl.
The strength and courage that Dale showed in the last months of his illness were a true reflection of the man that he was and how he lived his life. The disease took his body but never his spirit. He was always there with a smile, caring words and a sharp wit. He was able to always able to share a friendly word with his family and his caregivers. He lived with poise and grace through many days that felt physically impossible. He fought a tremendous fight.
Dale spent many years as a truck driver, in later years he worked for Martin Paving and eventually retired from John Deere in Adamstown. Dale enjoyed nothing more than working outside in his lawn and gardens and cutting grass with his John Deere tractor. Anyone who knew Dale knew that his lawn & gardens were a source of pride & joy for him. He enjoyed going out to eat with his wife Gerry and with the friends in his "Boy's Breakfast Club." Dale will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Dale is survived by his wife, Gerry, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage, his daughter, Debra Berry (Gregory) of East Earl, PA, and his grandson, Joseph Berry (Emily), of Wernersville, PA.
Funeral Services will be held at Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill, PA on Thursday, February 25, 2021. There will be a public viewing from 12:00-200 PM with a graveside service immediately thereafter. Interment will be held at Center Church Union Cemetery on Rt. 625 East Earl. All COVID restrictions are in place for the viewing. Masks are required.
We would like to thank all of the truly wonderful and compassionate nurses and caregivers at Hospice & Community Care Center. Dale and our family appreciated their kindness and their loving care. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »