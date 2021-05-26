Dale L. Tshudy, 79, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Lancashire Hall. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John and Grace Summers Tshudy. Dale was the husband of the late Lacie Thorton Tshudy who died in April of last year. For many years Dale worked for the Fuller Company, Manheim. Dale loved working in his yard and tending to his flowers.
Surviving are two daughters: Tammy Tshudy wife of Kelly Gohn of Lancaster, Michele Danz wife of Angel Danz of Mount Joy, two grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Preceding him in death is a son, Dale L. Tshudy, Jr., a brother, Larry Tshudy, and a sister, Fay Obetz.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
